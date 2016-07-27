INF Logan Forsythe went 1-for-4 with a run to hit safely for the seventh consecutive contest. During the run, Forsythe has batted .313 with a homer, three doubles and six RBIs.

RHP Chris Archer (5-14), who the Dodgers reportedly are pursuing in trade talks, fanned eight with no walks and gave up three runs (one earned) on four hits in seven innings. Archer was tagged by C Yasmani Grandal's deep solo shot -- his 14th of the season -- to right to lead off the seventh, but delivered a solid performance for much of the game. Rays manager Kevin Cash said it was the best outing of the season for Archer, who lost for the seventh time in his last eight starts. "Just the way he attacked the strike zone. He was efficient," said Cash, referring to the 84 pitches (60 strikes) Archer threw. "He had it all going really well." Archer, though, wasn't as high on his production as his manager. "It was a good outing but we lost the game, so it's hard to look at it from a personal standpoint on how well I did whenever there's some things I could have done better obviously," said Archer, who has gone six or more innings in 11 of his last 12 starts. "I want to fill the strike zone but I want to win more. That's the only thing I'm really thinking about now. Yeah, I pitched well, and we played great baseball but I wish I could have done a little better to win."

INF Brad Miller was 1-for-5 and drove in the club's lone run against the Dodgers. Miller, though, struck out three times.--OF Corey Dickerson cooled off for one night. Dickerson went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts against the Dodgers. Entering the game, Dickerson had hit .379 in his last seven games. "I think he's kind of gotten more balanced at the plate," manager Kevin Cash said. "He has at times appeared that he's not trying to do too much, where earlier on in the year he looked like he was coming up trying to hit a ball 600 feet. He's taken a lot of hits the other way."

RHP Chase Whitley (Tommy John surgery) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday. Whitley is expected to make his third rehab appearance on Saturday.

OF Desmond Jennings was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte. He played in his first rehab game Tuesday, as he works his way back from a hamstring strain sustained on June 30. He batted leadoff as the DH and finished 1-for-4 with a strikeout. Barring any setbacks, Rays manager Kevin Cash hopes to have Jennings back early next week when Tampa Bay hosts Kansas City.