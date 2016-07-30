FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 30, 2016 / 3:13 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UTIL Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Franklin is in his third stint with the Rays this season, hitting .313 with 13 RBIs in 94 at-bats.

RHP Brad Boxberger was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list Friday. Boxberger had returned from adductor surgery for one appearance in late May, giving up two runs and two hits in two-thirds of an inning before returning to the DL.

OF Oswaldo Arcia (right elbow strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

1B Logan Morrison (right forearm strain) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday.

