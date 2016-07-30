UTIL Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Friday. Franklin is in his third stint with the Rays this season, hitting .313 with 13 RBIs in 94 at-bats.

UTL Nick Franklin was recalled from Triple-A Durham before Friday's game. He didn't play Friday but brings the Rays versatility to play in the infield or outfield, with a surprisingly productive bat at the bottom of the lineup -- he had 13 RBIs in 48 at-bats in two previous stints with Tampa Bay this season.

RHP Jake Odorizzi showcase his talents before the trade deadline, shutting out the Yankees for six-plus innings and striking out five batters without issuing a walk. He gave up two hits in his first three batters but settled down and got a rare decision -- he leads the majors with 12 no-decisions this season.

RHP Brad Boxberger was activated from the disabled list Friday, having made only one appearance this season after surgery in spring on an adductor muscle. Boxberger was an All-Star last season and his healthy return brings a much-needed reliable arm to the back end of Tampa Bay's bullpen. He wasn't used Friday, and manager Kevin Cash said he wanted one more day of rest before using him even in a low-leverage situation.

OF Oswaldo Arcia was played on the disabled list with an elbow strain Friday. Since he was acquired from the Twins, Arcia has hit .259 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 54 at-bats. As the Rays got their outfielders back from injury, he was relegated to a reserve role and will compete for at-bats again once he's back healthy.

1B Logan Morrison was placed on the disabled list with a right forearm strain, taking away a key bat from the heart of the Rays' order. After a rough April, Morrison has 10 home runs and 31 RBIs this season, but is just the latest injury the Rays have had to overcome.