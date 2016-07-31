LHP Drew Smyly won for the first time in 12 starts going back to May. He's 2-0 against the Yankees this season and 1-11 against everyone else. He held New York to two runs on four hits in his six innings, continuing a streak of 10 straight quality starts by Rays starters.

Rays OF Brandon Guyer drew his 23rd hit-by-pitch Friday, extending his major-league lead. He has 10 more than any other player in the majors.

Rays SS Brad Miller has perfected the baseball "triple-double" -- including in Friday's win. He has hit a double and triple in the same game five times, the most in the majors and has already the Rays' single-season record.

DH Brad Miller, making his second appearance of the season as a designated hitter, hit his 16th home run in the first inning and added a single in the eighth. His next home run will give him the Rays franchise record for home runs by a shortstop in a single season.

C Curt Casali hit a two-run home run -- his first in 70 at-bats, going back to June 1. Casali had been hitting .115 in his last 22 games, losing his role as primary catcher to Luke Maile since the All-Star break. He was called (again) for catcher's inteference later in the game, but his home run was a huge boost for the Rays.

SS Tim Beckham hit a two-run home run in the eighth inning on Saturday. He had exactly one RBI in 44 at-bats at home this season before that. It's his fifth home run of the season. He's still the backup to Brad Miller, but his bat helped pull out a win Saturday.