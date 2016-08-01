FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 2, 2016 / 2:16 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OF Nathan Lukes was traded by the Indians to the Rays on Monday. Lukes, 22, is batting .299 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 94 games in Class A this season.

RHP Jhonleider Salinas was traded by the Indians to the Rays on Monday. Salinas, 20, posted a 3-2 mark with a 2.70 ERA in the Rookie-level Arizona League.

SS Lucius Fox was acquired by Tampa Bay from San Francicso in the four-player deal that sent LHP Matt Moore to the Giants. The 19-year-old Fox is hitting .207 with two homers and 16 RBIs for Low-A Augusta.

RHP Michael Santos was acquired by Tampa Bay from San Francicso in the four-player deal that sent LHP Matt Moore to the Giants. Santos, 21, recorded a 2.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 10 starts with Low-A Augusta.

RHP Alex Cobb (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) began a new rehab assignment Friday with Class A Charlotte. He threw two scoreless, hitless innings, striking out two.

RHP Chase Whitley (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Montgomery and threw three scoreless innings Saturday. He has yet to allow a run through three rehab outings.

3B Matt Duffy was acquired by Tampa Bay from San Francicso in the four-player deal that sent LHP Matt Moore to the Giants. Duffy currently is on rehab assignment as he works his way back from a strained left Achilles. He is batting .253 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 70 games this season.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
