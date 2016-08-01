OF Nathan Lukes was traded by the Indians to the Rays on Monday. Lukes, 22, is batting .299 with five homers and 33 RBIs in 94 games in Class A this season.

RHP Jhonleider Salinas was traded by the Indians to the Rays on Monday. Salinas, 20, posted a 3-2 mark with a 2.70 ERA in the Rookie-level Arizona League.

SS Lucius Fox was acquired by Tampa Bay from San Francicso in the four-player deal that sent LHP Matt Moore to the Giants. The 19-year-old Fox is hitting .207 with two homers and 16 RBIs for Low-A Augusta.

RHP Michael Santos was acquired by Tampa Bay from San Francicso in the four-player deal that sent LHP Matt Moore to the Giants. Santos, 21, recorded a 2.91 ERA and 1.13 WHIP in 10 starts with Low-A Augusta.

RHP Alex Cobb (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) began a new rehab assignment Friday with Class A Charlotte. He threw two scoreless, hitless innings, striking out two.

RHP Chase Whitley (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) moved his rehab assignment to Double-A Montgomery and threw three scoreless innings Saturday. He has yet to allow a run through three rehab outings.

3B Matt Duffy was acquired by Tampa Bay from San Francicso in the four-player deal that sent LHP Matt Moore to the Giants. Duffy currently is on rehab assignment as he works his way back from a strained left Achilles. He is batting .253 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 70 games this season.