UTIL Taylor Motter was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Motter, 26, hit .188 with two home runs and nine RBIs earlier this season with the Rays and was batting .217 in Durham. He can fill in as an outfielder or infielder.

RHP Ryan Garton was racalled from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Garton, 26, had a 5.17 ERA in 15 relief appearances earlier this season with the Rays, including a save.

SS Brad Miller is expected to move to first base and outfield with the acquisition of INF Matt Duffy from the Giants. Miller already has the Rays' season record for home runs by a shortstop (17), but he leads the team with 13 errors.

CF Kevin Kiermaier, generally in the bottom half of the batting order, was moved to the No. 2 slot on Tuesday night for a spark. It's only his second time this season batting anywhere higher than sixth.

SS Matt Duffy, acquired by the Rays from the Giants in the Matt Moore trade, is expected to be Tampa Bay's everyday shortstop once he is fully recovered from an Achilles injury that has him on the disabled list. The Rays plan to move Brad Miller to first base or the outfield, where his 17 home runs can still help the team but his defensive shortcomings at short won't be a problem. Duffy was is batted .253 with four homers and 21 RBIs in 70 games for San Francisco this season.

OF Desmond Jennings was activated off the disabled list after missing a month with a hamstring injury, and he came up with the Rays' only hit Monday, an eighth-inning double to left field. With Brandon Guyer's trade to the Indians, he will have a chance for more playing time, though still likely as a fourth outfielder.