OF Mikie Mahtook began a rehab assignment in the rookie-level Gulf Coast League on Tuesday, going 1-for-3 with a walk. He has been out since June 21 with a broken left hand.

UTL Taylor Motter, who was recalled from Triple-A Durham this week, was sent him back down without playing an inning,.

1B/OF Richie Shaffer was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Shaffer, 25, was the Rays' first-round pick in 2012 and played for them briefly last season, hitting .189 with four home runs and six RBIs. With Durham, he was hitting .227 this season with eight home runs and 41 RBIs.