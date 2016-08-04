OF Mikie Mahtook moved his rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte on Wednesday, and he went 1-for-3. He has been out since June 21 with a broken left hand.

UTL Taylor Motter was sent back down to Triple-A Durham, one day after he was recalled to replenish the roster after the trade deadline. Motter has played in the majors only after multiple Rays injuries, though his versatility is a strong asset.

RHP Jake Odorizzi, once a potential dump target at the trade deadline, has thrown three straight scoreless starts. He held the Royals scoreless in six innings Wednesday, holding them to two hits and striking out six. He has a 20.2-inning scoreless streak, four short of Alex Cobb's team record for a starter.

1B/OF Richie Shaffer was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday. Shaffer, 25, was the Rays' first-round pick in 2012 and played for them briefly last season, hitting .189 with four home runs and six RBIs. With Durham, he was hitting .227 this season with eight home runs and 41 RBIs.

1B Richie Shaffer, recalled from Triple-A Durham, entered the game as a pinch-runner in the sixth and scored, taking over at first base. He also walked in the seventh. The former first-round pick made his season debut for the Rays and should be in the rotation short-term at first base.

OF Kevin Kiermaier's move to second in the batting order is paying immediate dividends -- he reached base four times Wednesday, including a three-run home run, his sixth of the season. He is disruptive on the basepaths, with his 10th steal of the season.