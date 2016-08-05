LHP Drew Smyly struck out 10 over seven innings against Kansas City for his third quality start in a row. He gave up two runs and walked one on 95 pitches. "He should be feeling really good about himself right now," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "He's gotten through a rough stretch, and now he's back to the pitcher we know we have."

RHP Alex Cobb (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) made a rehab start Thursday night for Class A Charlotte, pitching three innings of one-run ball. He has a 6.75 ERA through four rehab appearances. Cobb is trying to get on pace for a September return.

SS Brad Miller was 1-for-2 with two walks and a three-run homer in the eighth inning that proved to be the difference in a 3-2 win over the Royals. Miller's 19 home runs are a career high. "I don't want to set limits on myself," Miller said. "I know this game is about consistency. I think the last couple years I have been able to show spurts of stuff, but I want to keep it going all year."

CF Kevin Kiermaier robbed Royals 1B Eric Hosmer of an RBI extra-base hit in the fifth inning. He ranks second among AL center fielders with 12 defensive runs saved (in 55 games). "He's my favorite player," SS Brad Miller said. "And he had some very good at bats (Thursday) against a tough guy." Kiermaier went 0-for-3 with a walk in a game started by RHP Ian Kennedy, who allowed one hit in six scoreless innings.

C Curt Casali was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday. In 71 games for Tampa Bay this year. he hit .168/.256/.319 with seven homers and 20 RBIs.

INF Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte on Thursday, and he went 1-for-3. The Rays acquired him this week in a trade with the Giants.

C Bobby Wilson, designated for assignment by the Rangers on Monday, was claimed off waivers by the Rays on Thursday. Wilson had a .250 average in 42 games with Texas this season