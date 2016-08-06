FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
August 6, 2016 / 3:11 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Curt Casali was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday. Casali, who hit .238 with 10 home runs in 101 at-bats last year for the Rays, wasn't the same hitter this season, batting .168 with seven home runs in 185 at-bats.

C Bobby Wilson was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Friday and C Curt Casali was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Wilson, 33, spent part of 2015 with the Rays, hitting just .145, but has batted .241 this season with the Tigers and Rangers with 24 RBIs in 156 at-bats. After opening the season with Casali and Hank Conger as their catchers, the Rays now have Luke Maile and Wilson.

