RHP Danny Farquhar was recalled from Triple-A Durham, replacing Enny Romero, who went on the disabled list. The 29-year-old had a 6.75 ERA in 11 games in previous stints with the Rays, whose bullpen gave up five runs in Friday’s loss.

SS Brad Miller has hit home runs in three consecutive games, and five in his last seven games. Upset at a pending move from shortstop, Miller has shown his bat belongs in the every-day lineup. He now has 20 home runs, having already set the record for a Rays shortstop.

LHP Enny Romero was placed on the 15-day disabled list after the game with a strained back. He’s been used in low-leverage situations and his 5.23 ERA is among the highest on the team, but it’s another ding for a bullpen that continues to struggle.

C Curt Casali was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday. Casali, who hit .238 with 10 home runs in 101 at-bats last year for the Rays, wasn’t the same hitter this season, batting .168 with seven home runs in 185 at-bats.

C Bobby Wilson was claimed off waivers from the Rangers on Friday and C Curt Casali was optioned to Triple-A Durham. Wilson, 33, spent part of 2015 with the Rays, hitting just .145, but has batted .241 this season with the Tigers and Rangers with 24 RBIs in 156 at-bats. After opening the season with Casali and Hank Conger as their catchers, the Rays now have Luke Maile and Wilson.

