OF Mikie Mahtook was activated from the disabled list Saturday after missing six weeks with a fractured hand. The Rays still have enough outfield injuries to give Mahtook occasional time there, at least short-term. Mahtook hit only .154 in the majors in his previous stints this season, but finished last year playing better.

RHP Chris Archer, with one win in his previous 10 starts, pitched well Saturday, holding the Twins to three hits and one run in six innings for another quality start. He got the run support he's been lacking, improving to 6-15 and retaking the AL lead in strikeouts from Justin Verlander 168-164.

C Bobby Wilson had an impressive season debut for the Rays on Saturday, hitting a solo home run and adding an RBI single in the eighth. Tampa Bay has gotten limited offensive production from their catchers this season, so it's a promising start.

OF Desmond Jennings is back on the disabled list, this time with a bruised knee after he fouled a pitch off his knee Tuesday. Jennings has missed much of this season with injuries and has underperformed, batting .200. It's possible he has played his last game with the Rays.