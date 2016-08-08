RHP Ryan Garton continues to struggle even in low-leverage situations -- he gave up a run on two hits in the ninth inning, raising his ERA to 5.03 after allowing a solo home run. The Rays' bullpen has had lingering issues, but the last three pitchers used Sunday each gave up runs in a single inning of work.

DH Corey Dickerson went 0-for-4 and left four runners on base, continuing a rough home stand -- he hit .176 in 10 games, with just four RBIs. He's gotten work in left field as well, but is in a 3-for-23 slide in August. All 15 of his home runs have come against right-handers, but he hits for a higher average (.255) against lefties.

SS Brad Miller continues to play well at the plate -- a hit, two walks and an RBI -- but is struggling defensively, with his 14th error leading to an unearned run and another error coming off the books after review. He'll be done at shortstop by Friday, with SS Matt Duffy expected to take over after a rehab stint, but his bat will stay in the lineup, either at first or DH.

3B Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) was sent on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Durham. He went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Sunday.

3B Evan Longoria will miss the Twins -- his home run Sunday was his seventh in seven games against Minnesota. Facing the Twins helped shake him out of a mini-slump -- he was in a 3-for-29 rut at one point. His 25 home runs lead the team, as do his 61 RBIs.