LHP Drew Smyly will make his 22nd start of the season Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. He allowed five hits, one walk and two runs while striking out 10 in seven innings Thursday in a no decision against the Kansas City Royals, a 3-2 Rays' victory. He is 2-2 with a 2.65 ERA in eight career outings against the Blue Jays, including five starts. He is 2-0 with a 0.56 ERA in four appearances, including two starts, at Roger Centre. In three starts against Toronto this season, he is 1-2 with a 4.08 ERA.

RHP Jake Odorizzi had his streak of three scoreless starts end in the first inning Monday when he allowed two runs in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays. He did not factor in the decision in the game won 7-5 by the Blue Jays. A sacrifice fly by RF Jose Bautista and a home run by 1B Edwin Encarnacion in the first snapped Odorizzi's string of 20 2/3 innings without allowing a run. He allowed eight hits and four runs in 5 1/3 innings. "I wouldn't say I really had my best stuff tonight," Odorizzi said. "Definitely not as good as any starts previously since the All-Star break. I had to battle a lot.They did a good job working some counts, getting deep into counts. I thought I made some good pitches when it really mattered. I was just a little bit off today but, from a salvaging point, things could have gotten much worse than they were. I felt like I was just behind everybody. I know they're dangerous team. I was trying to maybe be a little too fine, more fine than I should."

OF Oswaldo Arcia was due to begin a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Monday, but the game was rained out. He has been out since late July due to a right elbow strain.

INF Brad Miller started at first base on Monday on an experimental basis with INF Tim Beckham at shortstop. Miller has been playing short but the acquisition of INF Matt Duffy in a trade with the San Francisco Giants enabled Miller's position change. Duffy will take over shortstop when he comes off the disabled list, possibly Friday.

INF Brad Miller started at first base Monday in the 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Miller was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs on Monday to extend his hitting streak to seven games and is batting .444 (10-for-25) during the streak He has started 86 games this season at shortstop. The shift to first is the result of the acquisition of INF Matt Duffy in a trade with the San Francisco Giants, Duffy is currently on the disabled list with a left Achilles strain but could return Friday and when he does, he will be the starting shortstop. Millers entered Monday having had an RBI in five straight games. INF Tim Beckham started at shortstop Monday.

CF Kevin Kiermaier ended a 0-for-17 drought in the seventh inning when he doubled against RHP Joaquin Benoit in the 7-5 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. He had consecutive multi-hit games when he moved into the No. 2 spot Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals before going on the hitless drought.