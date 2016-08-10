LHP Blake Snell will face the Blue Jays for the first time in his career on Wednesday when he starts Wednesday in the finale of a three-game series at Toronto. He did not factor in the decision Friday, a 6-2 Rays loss to the Minnesota Twins, when he allowed four hits, two walks and one run in 5 1/3 innings, He struck out seven. He has allowed two or fewer runs in five consecutive starts, lowering his ERA from 3.86 to 2.95.

C Luke Maile ended an 0-for-10 streak when he went 2-for-4 with a walk Tuesday in the Rays' 9-2 win over the Blue Jays. It was his fourth career multi-hit game. His previous multi-hit game was July 15 against the Baltimore Orioles. His is two other two-hit games were also against the Blue Jays.

2B Logan Forsythe led off the game Tuesday at Toronto with his 13th homer of the season. It was his second homer of the season, and career, leading off a game. He also homered in the ninth inning on Monday in the 7-5 loss to Toronto. His other leadoff homer was July 29 against Yankees RHP Ivan Nova.

INF Brad Miller was 2-for-4 with a double in the Rays' 9-2 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday to extend his hitting streak to eight games (12-for-29, .414). He did not have an RBI after going six straight games with at least one. He played his second straight game at first base after playing most of the season at shortstop.

SS Matt Duffy (strained left Achilles) was 2-for-3 with a walk for Triple-A Durham on Tuesday night as he continues his rehabilitation assignment. It was his second game with the Bulls and his fourth rehab game in the minors. He was recently acquired in a trade with the Giants even though he was on the disabled list. He is expected to play one more game with Durham before joining the Rays on Friday. He will be the shortstop with Brad Miller having moved to first base this week.