OF Kevin Kiermaier (flu like symptoms) did not start Friday. Manager Kevin Cash said Kiermaier initially displayed symptoms Tuesday in Toronto and felt better Wednesday before his conditioned worsened Friday.

RHP Matt Andriese will make his 11th start for Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon against the New York Yankees and will look to break a three-game losing streak. He started 6-0, but despite allowing three runs or less in seven straight starts, Andriese has been unable to get a win. He last pitched Sunday against Minnesota when he allowed three runs and six hits in 4 2/3 innings. He is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA in three career appearances against the Yankees.

RHP Chase Whitley (Tommy John surgery) continued his rehab Thursday when he got the win for Double-A Montgomery by allowing one run and one hit in five innings. Whitley has made five rehab starts and threw 61 pitches Thursday. He will make at least one rehab start.

INF Matt Duffy made his debut for Tampa Bay on Friday night, playing shortstop and going 1-for-4. Duffy was acquired in an Aug. 1 trade from San Francisco for LHP Matt Morre. Duffy spent most of his time with the Giants playing third base and was concluding his rehab from a strained left Achilles when the Rays traded for him.