FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 14, 2016 / 8:46 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Brad Miller drove in all four Tampa Bay runs on Saturday and recorded his sixth career multi-home run game when he hit a three-run shot in the fourth and a solo drive in the sixth off RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Since July 27, Miller is batting .350 (21-for-60) with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 16 games.

1B Brad Miller drove in all four Tampa Bay runs Saturday and recorded his sixth career multi-home run game when he hit a three-run shot in the fourth and a solo drive in the sixth off RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Since July 27, Miller is batting .350 with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 16 games.

CF Kevin Kiermaier returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday because of flu-like symptoms. He initially became sick while the team was in Toronto earlier this week and his condition worsened by Friday.

CF Kevin Kiermaier returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday with flu-like symptoms. He initially became sick while the team was in Toronto earlier this week and his condition worsened by Friday.

RHP Matt Andriese began Saturday having allowed five home runs in 80 2/3 innings this season. When the day ended, he had allowed a career-high four home runs over five innings. He allowed a career worst six runs and tied a career worst by allowing eight hits.

RHP Matt Andriese began Saturday having allowed five home runs in 80 2/3 innings this season. When the day ended, he had allowed a career-high four homers over five innings. He allowed a career worst six runs and tied a career worst by allowing eight hits.

3B Evan Longoria did not hit his 16th home run at the current Yankee Stadium but had two more hits. He is batting .385 (10-for-26) over his last seven games.

3B Evan Longoria did not hit his 16th home run at the current Yankee Stadium but had two more hits Saturday. He is 10-for-26 over his last seven games.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.