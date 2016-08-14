1B Brad Miller drove in all four Tampa Bay runs on Saturday and recorded his sixth career multi-home run game when he hit a three-run shot in the fourth and a solo drive in the sixth off RHP Masahiro Tanaka. Since July 27, Miller is batting .350 (21-for-60) with seven home runs and 15 RBIs in his last 16 games.

CF Kevin Kiermaier returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday because of flu-like symptoms. He initially became sick while the team was in Toronto earlier this week and his condition worsened by Friday.

RHP Matt Andriese began Saturday having allowed five home runs in 80 2/3 innings this season. When the day ended, he had allowed a career-high four home runs over five innings. He allowed a career worst six runs and tied a career worst by allowing eight hits.

3B Evan Longoria did not hit his 16th home run at the current Yankee Stadium but had two more hits. He is batting .385 (10-for-26) over his last seven games.

