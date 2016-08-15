LHP Drew Smyly is enjoying his best stretch of a disappointing season that has seen him go 4-11 with a 5.04 ERA and looks to continue it Monday night when the Rays face the Padres. Smyly is 2-0 with a 2.52 ERA in his last seven starts after going 0-7 with a 7.60 ERA in his previous 10. Smyly will also hope he can get more support, especially at home. The Rays have averaged 1.62 runs per nine innings in 11 home starts, which is the lowest in the majors.

RHP Jake Odorizzi said he used his curveball more effectively Sunday when he allowed three runs and five hits in six innings. Odorizzi has won a career-high four straight decisions since July 17. He also became the second pitcher to allow a home run to Aaron Judge, though the drive did not go 446 feet. "I think 29 others it stays in the park, but we're not playing in 29 others, so he's a strong dude," Odorizzi said.

OF Oswaldo Arcia (strained right elbow) had Sunday off from his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte. Arcia has missed 17 games and is 5-for-17 in six rehab games. He was eligible to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday.

3B Evan Longoria had his 22nd career game with at least four RBIs and his fifth against the Yankees. His last four games with at least four RBIs have been against the Yankees and the other against New York was on the final day of the 2011 season when he hit a game-winning home run in the 12th inning off RHP Scott Proctor.

1B Logan Morrison (strained right forearm) had Sunday off from his rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte. Morrison has missed 12 games and is 3-for-13 in four rehab games. He was eligible to be activated from the 15-day disabled list Saturday.