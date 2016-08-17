RHP Dylan Floro was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Monday to make room for DH Logan Morrison, who came off the disabled list. Floro pitched in some high-leverage situations and carried a 4.20 ERA over 12 appearances. As the Rays are getting closer to full health, he is likely to remain in the minors at least until rosters expand.

2B Logan Forsythe has five home runs in his past 13 games after hitting a two-run shot in the second inning to give the Rays a 3-1 lead over San Diego. Forsythe added a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning. He has 19 hits in his past 13 games.

2B Logan Forsythe was scratched shortly before the first pitch on Tiuesday due to back spasms. Forsythe has been red-hot, with five home runs in his last nine games. .

CF Kevin Kiermaier had three hits, including a three-run home run in the eighth inning, and he continues to spark the Rays from the No. 2 slot in the batting order. He had singles and stole second in each of the first two innings.

DH Logan Morrison was activated off the disabled list after missing two weeks with a forearm strain. He had one RBI on a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch and added an RBI double in the eighth inning. He has worked primarily at first base but should be a DH down the stretch with Brad Miller moving to first.