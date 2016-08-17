C Luke Maile had just five RBIs in 19 games this season coming into Tuesday, but he cleared the bases with a second-inning double and finished with four RBIs as an early catalyst in a 15-1 win over the Padres. Maile went 3-for-4, raising his season average to .207.

2B Nick Franklin, an emergency fill-in after Logan Forsythe had back spasms before the game, went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, including his fourth home run of the season. He is hitting .295 and would be the logical replacement if Forsythe has an extended absence from the lineup.

2B Logan Forsythe, who had five home runs in his previous nine games, was a late scratch from the lineup Tuesday after experiencing back spasms. Rays manager Kevin Cash said he didn't think it would be a long-term injury but that the team would monitor how he felt Wednesday.

DH Brad Miller added two more home runs Tuesday, giving him 24 for the season. His 24 home runs tie Detroit's Dick McAuliffe (1964) for the most ever by left-handed hitter who played most of his games at shortstop. He has 18 home runs since June 17, second in the majors behind the Twins' Bryan Dozier.

RHP Chase Whitley (Tommy John surgery in May 2015) moved his rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte on Tuesday and threw six scoreless innings, striking out six. In six rehab starts, he has a 0.86 ERA.

SS Matt Duffy, who went 2-for-2 in the first three innings, left the Tuesday game with soreness in his left Achilles tendon, the same injury that had him on the disabled list until last week. Duffy has hits in all five of his games with the Rays. There was no immediate word on any long-term problems with the injury.