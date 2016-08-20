FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2B Logan Forsythe missed a third straight game with back spasms, though Rays manager Kevin Cash said he would likely be available as a defensive replacement or late-game pinch-hitter.

OF Oswaldo Arcia (elbow strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and immediately designating for assignment. Arcia, acquired while the Rays had several outfielders on the disabled list, hit .259 in 21 games with two home runs and seven RBIs, striking out 19 times in 54 at-bats.

LHP Enny Romero (back strain) began a rehab assignment with Class A Charlotte on Thursday, throwing a scoreless, hitless inning. He struck out two. Romero is 1-0 with a 5.23 ERA in 37 relief outings for Tampa Bay this season.

