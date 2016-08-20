LF Nick Franklin was placed on the seven-day concussion disabled list. He took a bat to the head in the on-deck circle during Wednesday's game, and felt good enough to play Friday but left the game early after symptoms returned. He's expected to get as much rest as possible in upcoming days.

2B Logan Forsythe missed a third straight game with back spasms, though Rays manager Kevin Cash said he would likely be available as a defensive replacement or late-game pinch-hitter.

OF Oswaldo Arcia (elbow strain) was reinstated from the 15-day disabled list and immediately designating for assignment. Arcia, acquired while the Rays had several outfielders on the disabled list, hit .259 in 21 games with two home runs and seven RBIs, striking out 19 times in 54 at-bats.

OF Corey Dickerson, an injury replacement in the fifth inning, got the Rays' first hit in the sixth inning and got a double and scored in the eighth inning. He now has a four-game hitting streak, immediately after an 0-for-17 slump. He has extra-base hits in four straight games as well.

CF Kevin Kiermaier was pulled early in Friday's game with tightness in his left hip -- his defense was sorely missed with rookie Mikie Mahtook as his replacement. Kiermaier's hitting just .220 but has been a recent spark since moving to the No. 2 hole in the Rays' lineup.

RHP Matt Andriese, once 6-0 this season, is now 6-5 after allowing five earned runs in 5.1 innings. He's stretched himself out since returning from the bullpen, but his 5.1 innings represents his longest start in the past month since rejoining the rotation after the trade deadline.