C Luke Maile hit his first career home run in the second inning off Rangers starter A.J. Griffin. He is batting .350 (7-for-20) in his past six games. "Maile's first homer was awesome to see -- he smoked that ball," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "I'm sure the reaction he got in the dugout was nice."

INF Nick Franklin was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list on Saturday.

INF Logan Forsythe missed his fourth straight game with back spasms. He is expected to be in the starting lineup Sunday in the leadoff spot. CF Mikie Mahtook went 0-for-5 with three strikeouts in the leadoff spot Saturday.

RHP Jake Odorizzi won his fifth consecutive decision since the All-Star break and has an AL-leading 1.64 ERA during that stretch. He yielded one run or fewer for the fourth time in his past six starts. Odorizzi threw 101 pitches with 65 strikes. "They did a great job of fighting off some pitches," Odorizzi said. "So I was just going with whatever we felt in the moment."

CF Kevin Kiermaier missed Saturday's game with a sore hip. He was removed from Friday's game after playing two innings and is questionable for Sunday. "My hip is still pretty tight," Kiermaier said before the game.

3B Evan Longoria surpassed his RBI total last season with his RBI single in the first inning. Longoria would add a home run in the bottom of the sixth inning off Griffin. He leads the Rays with 28 home runs and 75 RBIs.

2B Tim Beckham was 2-for-4 with two triples and two runs scored -- both on RBI hits by C Steven Souza Jr. "Something I bring to the club is my speed when I hit the ball in the gap," Beckham said. "If it hits the wall, I expect to be on (third)."