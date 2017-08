2B Logan Forsythe entered Monday night with home runs in three straight games, becoming just the second Rays player to do so from the leadoff spot. Gerald Williams was the first in 2000. Forsythe has 16 homers, putting him on pace to challenge Williams' team record of 21 out of the leadoff spot, also set in 2000.

OF Kevin Kiermaier returned to center field on Monday night after missing two starts with hip tightness. He had entered as a defensive replacement in Sunday's game.