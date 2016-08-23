OF Mikie Mahtook went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts, seeing his season average drop to .132. He's now in an 0-for-32 stretch, the longest hitless streak of his young career. He hasn't shown nearly the hitting potential he did as a late-season call-up last year, playing only due to injuries in the Rays outfield.

LHP Blake Snell struggled with his control, issuing a season-high five walks and lasting only 3.2 innings before leaving after 94 pitches. Snell gave up only two runs -- extending a streak of eight straight starts allowing two or less -- but needs to stay longer in games to avoid taxing his bullpen.

2B Logan Forsythe entered Monday night with home runs in three straight games, becoming just the second Rays player to do so from the leadoff spot. Gerald Williams was the first in 2000. Forsythe has 16 homers, putting him on pace to challenge Williams' team record of 21 out of the leadoff spot, also set in 2000.

2B Logan Forsythe reached base twice in a game where the Rays had scant few baserunners. His single in the fourth inning was Tampa Bay's only hit in the first seven innings, and he added a walk. He saw his three-game HR streak end, however, continuing to show surprising power from the leadoff spot.

OF Kevin Kiermaier returned to center field on Monday night after missing two starts with hip tightness. He had entered as a defensive replacement in Sunday's game.

3B Evan Longoria spoiled the shutout in the ninth inning by crushing a two-run home run to left field, his 29th this season. He now has a team-best 78 RBIs on the season and is on course to challenge for 100 on the season.