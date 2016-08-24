RF Steven Souza Jr. had a rough night, going 0-for-4 with three strikeouts to give him a team-high 135 K's. He also had a costly throwing error that led to the Red Sox's second run, throwing wide in an attempt to get a runner at third. Boston beat Tampa Bay 2-1.

RHP Chris Archer (7-17) remain unable to end a personal losing streak against the Red Sox, lasting only five innings before leaving after 109 pitches. Only one of the two runs he surrendered was earned. Archer struck out six to extend his AL lead, but he was out earlier than the Rays would like. He continues to flirt with being the majors' first 20-game loser since Mike Maroth in 2003.

LF Corey Dickerson, dropped to eighth in the batting order, had two singles to raise his season average to .231. It was unusual for him to get two singles, as nearly half his hits this season have gone for extra bases.

CF Kevin Kiermaier had an RBI double to score the Rays' only run as he continues to provide a spark at the No. 2 hole in the batting order. He has been limited by a hip injury but was back on the basepaths and roaming center again Tuesday night.

SS Tim Beckham left the game after seven innings Tuesday due to a tight left hamstring. Beckham was in to give SS Matt Duffy a scheduled day off to take it easy on his Achilles tendon. 1B Brad Miller shifted to short in the eighth, with Richie Shaffer taking over at first.