a year ago
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
August 25, 2016 / 8:15 PM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Tyler Sturdevant was recalled from Triple-A Durham after Wednesday's game after the Rays had to use five relievers in their 11-inning win. Sturdevant, 30, was 0-1 with a 4.08 ERA in stints with the Rays earlier this season, striking out 12 and walking six in 17 2/3 innings. He'll handle low-leverage situations.

1B Richie Shaffer was optioned to Triple-A Durham after Wednesday's game. He was 2-for-7 in limited action since joining the Rays and could potentially rejoin the team next week when rosters expand.

RHP Matt Andriese had his best outing since returning to the starting rotation Wednesday, lasting six innings and holding the Red Sox to three runs while striking out eight. He gave up a two-run homer to David Ortiz in the first, but settled down nicely the rest of the way.

C Bobby Wilson went 3-for-4 out of the No. 9 hole Wednesday, raising his season average to .240. He had a leadoff single in the ninth and was subbed for a pinch-runner.

3B Evan Longoria hit his 30th home run in the eighth inning to tie the game. It gave Longoria four seasons with at least 30 home runs, breaking Carlos Pena's team record of three. Longoria also hit 30 in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

