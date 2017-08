OF Desmond Jennings will be released on Saturday, three weeks after placing him on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee contusion. Jennings posted a career-low .218 on-base percentage over 65 games this season and has been plagued by injuries in each of the past two years, playing a total of 93 games. Jennings, 29, finished seventh in the 2011 American League Rookie of the Year balloting and played 567 games with the Rays, who selected him in the 10th round of the 2006 draft.