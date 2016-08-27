RF Mikie Mahtook recorded his first home run of the season with two outs in the ninth inning off Astros RHP Ken Giles. Mahtook also doubled in the third inning, giving him his first multi extra-base hit game this season and first since Sept. 18, 2015.

RHP Tyler Sturdevant was optioned to Triple-A Durham to make room for UTL Nick Franklin, who was on the seven-day concussion list. Sturdevant was 0-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 16 games with the Rays and struck out a pair of batters in his last appearance against the Red Sox on Thursday.

INF Nick Franklin was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Charlotte. He was placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Aug. 20. Franklin went 3-for-4 Friday with two RBIs and two runs scored.

LHP Drew Smyly allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts over six innings. He worked at least six innings for a seventh consecutive start, matching the longest such streak of his career (Sept. 23, 2015-April 29, 2016). Smyly did not factor into the decision and is 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA over his last seven starts.

LF Corey Dickerson doubled in the third and fifth innings off Astros RHP Mike Fiers and subsequently scored both times on wild pitches. Dickerson also doubled in the seventh inning for his first career game with three doubles. It was his third career games with at least three extra-base hits and of his 88 hits this season, 46 have gone for extra bases. His 52.3 percent ratio trails only Red Sox DH David Ortiz.

OF Desmond Jennings will be released on Saturday, three weeks after placing him on the 15-day disabled list with a right knee contusion. Jennings posted a career-low .218 on-base percentage over 65 games this season and has been plagued by injuries in each of the past two years, playing a total of 93 games. Jennings, 29, finished seventh in the 2011 American League Rookie of the Year balloting and played 567 games with the Rays, who selected him in the 10th round of the 2006 draft.