LHP Blake Snell departed one batter into the fourth inning after taking a line drive off his left ankle. Snell didn't walk a batter for the first time this season, but he did allow a season-high nine hits plus five runs (four earned) with three strikeouts. Snell should be able to keep his place in the rotation and make his next start.

RF Steven Souza Jr. recorded his seventh outfield assist this season in the first inning, throwing out Astros RF George Springer at third base to end the inning. Souza is now one assist shy of his career high of eight set in 2015. He leads Rays outfielders in assists.

LF Nick Franklin was activated from the 7-day disabled list. He had been placed on the 7-day concussion disabled list Aug. 20. Franklin pinch hit Saturday against the Astros and struck out. He went 3-for-4 Friday with two RBIs and two runs scored for Class A Charlotte.

RHP Danny Farquhar worked two scoreless innings of relief, which ties his longest outing this season (last: June 27 against the Red Sox). He struck out four batters, his most since also fanning four while with the Mariners against the Astros on May 2, 2014 at Minute Maid Park.

C Bobby Wilson belted his fifth home run this season, a two-run shot off Astros LHP Dallas Keuchel in the fifth inning. His five home runs represent a career high, surpassing the four he hit with the Angels in 2010. It was his first home run since Aug. 6 against the Twins.