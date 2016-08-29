LF Mikie Mahtook was optioned to Triple-A Durham when RHP Steve Geltz was called up from Durham. "Our bullpen was taxed, to say the least," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "And unfortunately when you do that, somebody has to go. ... It will be good for Mikie to get some consistent ABs leading into the end of the season for Durham." Mahtook is averaging .158 with one homer and seven RBIs this season with the Rays,

RHP Chris Archer recorded 10 strikeouts, upping his season total to an American League-leading 202. It marks his second consecutive 200-strikeout season (a club-record 252 in 2015) and Archer joins LHP David Price and RHP James Shields as the only pitchers in franchise history to accomplish that feat. His six double-digit strikeout games this season trail Price (seven) in the AL.

LF Corey Dickerson tied his career high by hitting his 27th double in the third inning. Dickerson reached that total with the Rockies in 2014. Dickerson added his 18th home run off Astros LHP Tony Sipp in the eighth inning, his first homer off a southpaw since Aug. 10, 2014 (Oliver Perez).

SS Matt Duffy hit his fifth home run on the season in the eighth inning off Astros RHP Michael Feliz and his first since joining the Rays at the non-waiver trade deadline. Duffy is batting .309 (17-for-55) in 14 games with the Rays.

3B Evan Longoria produced an RBI double in the third inning to score LF Corey Dickerson and became the only American League third baseman since 2008 to record seven seasons with at least 80 RBIs. Longoria has 22 RBIs this month and 19 over his last 18 games.