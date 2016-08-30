RF Mookie Betts joined Ted Williams (twice) and Tony Conigliaro as the only Red Sox players to have a 30-homer season before age 24. Betts drilled his 30th homer leading off the second inning and also doubled in a run and then scored in the fifth. He heard chants of "MVP" late in the game. "It's pretty cool, but there's guys around the league that are doing more than I am," Betts said of the chants. "It's cool to be a part of that, but I've got to know what we're doing, we're in a race right now and I think that's what I've got to do."

RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-0 since the All-Star break, faces the Red Sox and Drew Pomeranz for the second time in less than a week in the second game of the series Tuesday night. He is 3-3 in 11 career starts against the Red Sox, 1-1 with a 5.63 ERA this year and 1-3 with a 6.35 in seven career starts at Fenway. His 1.59 second-half ERA is second-best in baseball and on pace to set a new club record.

RHP Alex Cobb, who hasn't pitched since Sept. 28, 2014 because of Tommy John surgery, was activated Monday and will start against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

RHP Steve Geltz was optioned back to Triple-A to make room for RHP Alex Cobb on Monday.

RHP Matt Andriese, matched up with 17-game winner Rick Porcello for the second time in a week, lasted four-plus innings and suffered his sixth straight loss Monday night. His last win was on June 15 and he is 0-6 with a 5.47 ERA in 14 outings -- seven starts -- since. "I think a little bit on the efficiency when he gets ahead of hitters," manager Kevin Cash said of the difference in Andriese. "That was the one thing I noticed today. He got ahead of hitters and then maybe picked around the edge a little bit. Look, these guys are good hitters and the last thing you want to do is be in a 0-2, 1-2 count and give them something they can do damage with. So I totally understand the thought, it's just that we can't fall to the 3-2 count every time because then it turns over in the hitter's favor."

C Bobby Wilson went 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and an RBI in the loss Monday night. He is 8-for-18 lifetime against the Red Sox.

3B Evan Longoria delivered a pair of sacrifice flies Monday night. He has 19 multiple-RBI games this season and 14 RBIs in his last 11 road games, and has 94 career RBIs against the Red Sox.