C Luke Maile tied the game with a two-run homer off Drew Pomeranz in the eighth inning, his first career two-run homer. He became one of three Rays this season with a game-tying or go-ahead homer in the seventh inning or later against the Red Sox.

LHP Drew Smyly, 4-0 with a 2.82 ERA in his last seven starts -- working at least six innings in all seven -- faces the Red Sox in the series finale on Wednesday. He is 3-1 with a 1.48 ERA in nine appearances, seven starts, against the Red Sox lifetime, 1-1 with a 1.71 in four games at Fenway Park. He blanked the Red Sox on one hit, striking out 11, in a win back on April 19. He was 2-11 before this streak and has lowered his ERA from 5.64 to 4.80.

RHP Jake Odorizzi, 6-0 since the All-Star break coming in, faced the Red Sox and Drew Pomeranz for the second time in less than a week in the second game of the series Tuesday night -- and neither got a decision in this one (Odorizzi the win and Pomeranz the loss last week). Odorizzi is 3-3 in 12 career starts against the Red Sox, 1-1 this year and 1-3 in eight career starts at Fenway. He has a 1.89 ERA in nine starts since the All-Star break and is 6-0 over that span.

SS Matt Duffy was to have gotten the night off but manager Kevin Cash said Duffy told him he'd rather not sit, so he rested in the DH spot. He went 0-for-4.

3B Evan Longoria did it to the Red Sox again on Tuesday night. "Good hitter -- that's one of the guys that you shouldn't let beat you and I let him beat me, so it's on me," Clay Buchholz said after serving up a solo home run to Longoria in the eighth inning that gave the Rays the victory. Longoria hit his 30th career homer against the Red Sox, 16 at Fenway Park. He is hitting .333 against Boston this season and the 30 homers ties him with Mark Teixeira for second-most homers among active players against the Red Sox (Jose Bautista has 40).