RHP Ryan Garton was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. He went 1-0 with one save and a 4.73 ERA in 23 relief appearances for Tampa Bay earlier this year. In 22 outings for Durham, he was 4-0 with two saves and a 3.09 ERA.

C Curt Casali was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Thursday. He batted .168 with seven home runs in 185 at-bats for the Rays earlier this season. In 20 games for Durham, he hit .254/.407/.365 with two homers and 15 RBIs.