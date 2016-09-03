RHP Ryan Garton was recalled from Triple-A Durham.

2B Logan Forsythe went 2-for-3 and reached base four times with a pair of walks, scoring twice to provide a spark from the top of the Rays' lineup. The Rays are 8-6 against Toronto and he's been a big part of that as a steady bat to set the table for Tampa Bay.

RHP Alex Cobb pitched for the first time in nearly two years as he returned from Tommy John surgery, settling down after a rough first inning to allow just two runs in five innings. Cobb's return has been long-awaited, but he'll have five starts in September to build confidence and comfort as he returns in 2017 as a key part of the Rays' rotation. Most encouraging Friday was his seven strikeouts, throwing hit-and-miss stuff in his first game back.

1B Brad Miller had a two-run home run, his 26th of the season, ending a homerless streak of 52 at-bats. He has 29 RBIs in his last 29 games, continuing a strong second half of the season even as he's changed positions defensively. He had a nice stretch to pick up a low throw from Evan Longoria, showing his comfort level at first improving.

RHP Eddie Gamboa had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham. He's the second knuckleball pitcher in Rays history, joining RHP Dennis Springer, who played in 1998

RHP Eddie Gamboa, 31, made his major league debut as the knuckleballer got only one out (via strikeout) but became the second-oldest Rays player at his major league debut, behind 35-year-old Jim "The Rookie" Morris in 1999.

C Curt Casali was recalled from Triple-A Durham.