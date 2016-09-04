LHP Blake Snell held the Blue Jays to one run on two hits in six innings, striking out seven batters. He threw 64 pitches in the first three innings but settled down to last six, this after failing to finish the fourth in three of his previous four starts.

2B Logan Forsythe went 3-for-4 with a walk and has now reached base in 16 of his past 25 plate appearances for a .640 on-base percentage. He has reached base in eight of 10 at-bats in the Toronto series. Saturday's success came on the same night the Rays gave bobbleheads of Forsythe to all fans in attendance.

RHP Alex Colome got the final out for his 30th save. He is the Rays' 11th saves leader in the past 12 seasons. The Rays went into the ninth with a 7-1 lead, but Colome earned the save, getting the final out with the tying run on base to close a 7-5 win.

SS Matt Duffy had just three RBIs in his first 18 games with the Rays, but he doubled that total on one swing with a bases-loaded double in the sixth inning. The Rays have had 13 hits that drove in at least three runs since Aug. 1 after totaling 12 in the first 103 games of the season.