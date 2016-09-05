2B Logan Forsythe tied the franchise record by reaching base 11 times in a three-game series. He went 2-for-4 with a walk Sunday against Toronto. He had a share of the mark from last year, along with an Evan Longoria series from 2011. Forsythe has raised his average to .283 and has been stellar in setting up the top of the Rays' order.

RHP Chris Archer pitched well, striking out nine in 6 1/3 innings against the Blue Jays and allowing only two runs on five hits, but his bullpen took away a potential win. He has a 3.30 ERA since the All-Star break but still leads the majors with 17 losses.

RHP Kevin Jepsen gave up a two-run home run for the loss Sunday against Toronto. He has allowed runs in six of his past nine outings, and his 11 home runs allowed are tied for fourth most among AL relievers.

3B Evan Longoria, who had an RBI single Sunday, is on pace for 102 RBIs. Forty of his RBIs this season have tied the game or given the Rays the lead, 16 more than any other teammate. He is hitting .345 with runners in scoring position, and he has a .451 average with RISP since May 28.