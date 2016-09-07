OF Mikie Mahtook was recalled from Triple-A Durham after the Monday game. Mahtook, 26, hit .158 in 43 games for the Rays earlier this season. He batted .305/.383/.438 with one homer and seven RBIs in 27 games for Durham.

LHP Justin Marks had his contract purchased by the Rays from Triple-A Durham after the Monday game. Marks, 28, was 7-11 with a 3.86 ERA in 25 games (23 starts) for Durham this year. He lone major league appearance came with the Royals in 2014, when he allowed three runs in two innings.

INF Richie Shaffer was recalled from Triple-A Durham after the Monday game. Shaffer, 25, went 2-for-7 in five games for the Rays earlier this season. He hit .227/.329/.367 with 11 homers and 48 RBIs in 119 games for Durham.

RHP Steve Geltz was recalled from Triple-A Durham after the Monday game. Geltz, 28, was 0-2 with a 6.86 ERA in 22 relief appearances for Tampa Bay earlier this season. He went 0-2 with three saves and a 3.03 ERA in 31 relief outings for Durham.

RHP Matt Andriese (6-7) gave up seven runs on nine hits to fall below .500 on the season. Andriese also had two wild pitches, one that allowed Mark Trumbo to score from third with two outs in the top of the fourth inning. "Unsettled, that's a good word," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "That's the kind of perspective we had from the dugout. Just not totally committed to his approach, his attack, what he was trying to do."

RHP Chase Whitley was recalled from Double-A Montgomery after the Monday game. Whitley, 27, went 2-1 with a 2.21 ERA in nine starts in Class A and Double-A this year. He is finally returning from the Tommy John surgery he underwent in May 2015.

SS/3B Matt Duffy is expected to undergo season-ending surgery this week to repair his left Achilles' tendon. The Achilles' injury bothered Duffy most of the season, and with the Rays not in the race for a playoff berth, it made sense to have the procedure performed soon so that he will be ready for spring training, Duffy was acquired from the San Francisco Giants at the trade deadline. He hit .276 with one homer in 21 games for the Rays this season after going deep four times in 70 contests with the Giants.

C Hank Conger was designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for LHP Justin Marks. Conger hit .194 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 49 games for the Rays this year. Most recently, he was with Triple-A Durham, where he hit .165 with three homers and 11 RBIs in 30 games.

3B Evan Longoria was removed from the Monday game after the fifth inning due to soreness in his right hand. Longoria was hit on the hand by a pitch from Orioles RHP Ubaldo Jimenez in the first inning. X-rays were negative, and Longoria said he might try to play Tuesday.

1B Logan Morrison hit a three-run home run in the first inning and drew a walk in the fourth inning -- the last baserunner the Rays had in a 7-3 loss to the Orioles on Monday. Morrison has homered three times in his past five games.