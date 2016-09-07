OF Mikie Mahtook was recalled from Triple-A Durham with the end of their season, rejoining the Rays for the final four weeks of the season. He entered the game as a late sub and went 0-for-1, lowering his season average to .157.

RHP Jake Odorizzi saw his six-game win streak snapped -- he matched a season high with seven runs allowed, including a grand slam to Manny Machado. He entered the game with the AL's best ERA since the All-Star break.

LHP Justin Marks was selected from Triple-A Durham as part of Tuesday's roster expansion but did not appear in Tuesday's game. He's expected to make his Rays debut this week -- he pitched once for the Royals in 2014.

UTL Richie Shaffer was recalled from Triple-A Durham after the end of their season, and entered the game as a defensive replacement for Evan Longoria at third base. Shaffer will get occasional work at the corners with a chance to start making his case to stick with the Rays out of spring training next year.

RHP Chase Whitley was recalled from Double-A Montgomery -- he's made a long return from Tommy John surgery when he was with the Yankees and can finish that comeback with a major league appearance. He'll build on that with a chance to make the roster next season.

C Hank Conger was designated for assignment on Tuesday with the end of Triple-A Durham's season. Conger opened the season as one of the Rays' two catchers, but hit just .194 -- the improved pitching of the Rays pitching staff has come after the team changed to Luke Maile and Bobby Wilson behind the plate.