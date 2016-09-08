FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
September 9, 2016 / 2:56 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RF Mikie Mahtook went 3-for-4 with three runs to raise his batting average from .157 to .174. The three hits are a season high for Mahtook, who is 7-for-11 since snapping an 0-for-34 slump. "I've been healthy for a while now, and it's time for me to play well," Mahtook said. "There are no more excuses."

LHP Drew Smyly went 3 2/3 innings and gave up five runs, four earned, and seven hits in a no-decision against Baltimore. Smyly has given up five runs in consecutive starts, and Wednesday was his shortest outing since June 29, 2014. "(Drew) just couldn't quite get a feeling for the curveball," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "A lot of curveballs came up really short, a lot in the dirt."

RHP Alex Cobb will be making his second start since returning from major elbow surgery when he faces the New York Yankees on Thursday. Cobb is 0-0 with a 3.60 ERA. "The Yankees are still in it, so I expect it will be a good atmosphere," Cobb said. "There's a lot riding on the final month for this organization. We want to close strong."

LF Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs to break out of a 2-for-26 slump. Dickerson has 97 hits this season, with 51 of them going for extra bases.

CF Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and extended his hitting streak to 11 games. Kiermaier had a home run in the first inning off Orioles starter Dylan Bundy and added a two-run single in the bottom of the fourth.

