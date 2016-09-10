FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch
September 10, 2016 / 5:05 AM / a year ago

Tampa Bay Rays - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

INF Brad Miller (right elbow soreness) told manager Kevin Cash he was fine and was in the starting lineup at DH on Friday.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow walk-off home runs to a Yankee since Willie Hernandez in 1988. Ramirez gave up Austin's game-winner Thursday and LF Brett Gardner's game-winner on April 23. Hernandez allowed game-ending home runs to Gary Ward and Claudell Washington on Sept. 9 and 11, 1988.

C Hank Conger, designated for assignment by the Rays on Tuesday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Durham. Conger opened the season as one of the Rays' two catchers but hit just .194. The improved pitching of the Rays' staff has come after the team changed to Luke Maile and Bobby Wilson behind the plate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
