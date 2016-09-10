RHP Blake Snell’s second appearance at Yankee Stadium was not as good as his major league debut April 23. Snell allowed one run and two hits in five innings in a 90-pitch outing but Friday was not as effective. “Blake is learning on the go right now, this is why this experience here, these next three four starts for him going into the off season are so important,” manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Chris Archer starts Saturday for the Rays and will try to get his first win against New York in a little over two years. Since Sept. 9, 2014, Archer is 0-4 with a 3.15 ERA in his last six starts against the Yankees. He was 5-0 with a 1.93 ERA in his first six starts, including a one-hitter in New York on July 27, 2013. Archer is 8-17 with a 4.06 ERA and his next loss would tie the team record set by RHP Tanyon Sturtze in 2002. Archer leads the AL with 211 strikeouts and is 4-5 with a 3.03 ERA in 10 starts since the All-Star break. “You take away the win-loss record, which is obviously not ideal, you look at the other numbers and they’re pretty good,” Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

LHP Justin Marks pitched three scoreless innings in his debut with the Rays and issued five walks. It was not his major league debut as he accumulated on relief appearance with the Royals in 2014. “Very strange outing, didn’t give up a hit but walked five,” Cash said. “That’s not how you draw it up but at the end of the day it’s a zero.”

INF Brad Miller (right elbow soreness) told manager Kevin Cash he was fine and was in the starting lineup at DH on Friday.

INF Brad Miller started at designated hitter for the seventh time this season. Miller and manager Kevin Cash texted with each other before the game and the infielder told Cash his right elbow was fine. Cash removed him in the second inning Thursday after he was hit by a pitch from LHP CC Sabathia. Cash said he did not risk further injury by having Miller make throws while playing the field.

CF Kevin Kiermaier extended his hitting streak to a career-high 13 games Friday by getting two more hits. Kiermaier also drew a walk in the third inning before his single in the fifth. He is batting .407 (22-for-54) during his streak. It is the longest by a Ray since Luke Scott also hit in 13 straight games July 5-21, 2013.

RHP Erasmo Ramirez is the first pitcher to allow walk-off home runs to a Yankee since Willie Hernandez in 1988. Ramirez gave up Austin’s game-winner Thursday and LF Brett Gardner’s game-winner on April 23. Hernandez allowed game-ending home runs to Gary Ward and Claudell Washington on Sept. 9 and 11, 1988.

C Bobby Wilson was lifted for a pinch hitter when his turn came up in the eighth inning. In the bottom of the seventh, Wilson was struck on the left leg near the knee by a foul ball. He initially stayed in the game after consulting with the trainer and manager Kevin Cash.

1B Logan Morrison was hit in the right shoulder by a 90 mph fastball from LHP Tommy Layne in the eighth inning and briefly fell to the ground. He stayed in the game after getting checked out. Earlier Morrison hit his 14th home run and added an RBI single.