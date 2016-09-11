RHP Chris Archer tied a dubious team record Saturday when he fell to 7-18 after allowing three runs and four hits in seven innings. Archer allowed home runs to CF Jacoby Ellsbury and C Gary Sanchez and tied RHP Tanyon Sturtze's 2002 mark for losses in a season. Archer has allowed three runs or less in six straight starts and in eight of his last nine outings.

1B Brad Miller returned to the field Saturday after starting Friday as the designated hitter for the seventh time this season. Miller was recovering from right elbow soreness after getting hit by LHP CC Sabathia in Thursday's game.

LHP Enny Romero has allowed eight earned runs in his last five games after turning in 14 straight scoreless outings. The first run occurred when C Gary Sanchez lifted a sacrifice fly while Romero attempted to intentionally walk him. The pitch was not outside enough and Sanchez lifted it to the warning track. Romero knew he was supposed to intentionally walk him and manager Kevin Cash was not willing to extensively discuss it by saying, "As far as the eighth inning is concerned, I'm not really going to talk about it other than to say it's embarrassing."

SS Matt Duffy (left heel) underwent successful surgery Friday afternoon. He will in a splint and on crutches for 2 1/2 weeks and is expected to make a complete recovery by spring training.