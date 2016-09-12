RHP Tyler Sturdevant was designated for assignment. He last pitched for the Rays on Aug. 25 and was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Aug. 27. Sturdevant was 0-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 16 games with the Rays and was 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA for Durham this season.

RHP Jake Odorizzi can become Tampa Bay's first double-digit winner Monday night when he pitches the series opener in Toronto. Odorizzi has won six of his last seven decisions and is 9-6 with a 3.86 ERA. On Tuesday against Baltimore, he lost for the first time since July 10 when he allowed seven runs and six hits in four innings. Odorizzi has gone into the sixth inning in eight of his previous nine starts. He is 3-2 with a 3.34 ERA in 10 appearances against the Blue Jays and has a 4.96 ERA in Toronto.

1B Brad Miller had been hitless in 17 straight at-bats until he homered with two outs in the sixth Sunday. Miller has 27 home runs but only two have come since Aug. 22. During his last 19 games, he is batting .166 (12-for-72).

CF Kevin Kiermaier had a career-high 13-game hitting streak stopped when he was 0-for-4 Sunday. Kiermaier batted .407 (22-for-54) during the streak, which was the longest by a Ray since Luke Scott June 5-21, 2013.

RHP Chase Whitley made his return from Tommy John surgery Sunday and allowed an unearned run in two innings. "That was pretty cool," Whitley said. "It was unbelievable. It's just like a guy painting a picture and there it was, just living it. To be here and to be around the group of guys over there, I've still got a lot of friends over there. So it was really, really fun." Whitley had not pitched since May 14, 2015 when he was with the Yankees and manager Kevin Cash said he was going to attempt to schedule his appearances. Whitley is the 13th pitcher to return from the surgery this season and the second Ray. The other is RHP Alex Cobb, who had made two starts since returning.

LHP Dana Eveland had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham, where he was 1-0 in 20 appearances with the Bulls. He was sent down to Durham July 8. He is 0-1 with an 8.55 ERA in 25 games with the Rays.

3B Evan Longoria was charged with his fourth error when he misplayed a ground ball by 2B Starlin Castro in the seventh inning. Longoria has made four errors in his last 82 games and it was his first miscues on the road in 35 games since June 4 at Minnesota.

1B Logan Morrison exited Sunday's game with a strained left wrist. Morrison grimaced and held his wrist after fouling off a pitch from RHP Luis Cessa with two outs in the fourth. He said after the game he does not expect to play the rest of this season. Morrison will accompany the team to Toronto but will return to Tampa Bay next weekend when the team is in Baltimore. Morrison batted .238 with 14 home runs and 43 RBIs in 107 games this season. Earlier this year, Morrison missed over two weeks with a strained right forearm.