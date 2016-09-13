RHP Tyler Sturdevant was designated for assignment Monday when LHP Dana Eveland had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham. Sturdevant was 0-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 16 relief outings with the Rays this season. He was 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 34 relief outings with Durham.

2B Logan Forsythe led off the game with a single in the Rays' 3-2 loss to the Jays to extend his hitting streak to five games. He is 6-for-20 (.300) during that span. He has hit in 10 straight games against Toronto. He finished Monday 1-for-4.

LHP Drew Smyly made his shortest start in more than two seasons Wednesday when he allowed five runs (four earned) and seven hits over 3 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Orioles. Smyly will start Tuesday against the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. He has not lost since July 18 at Colorado. In nine starts since his last loss, he is 4-0 with a 3.88 ERA, and the team is 6-3. Smyly is 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA in nine career outings, including six starts, against the Blue Jays. He is 3-0 with a 1.23 ERA at Rogers Centre in five appearances (three starts) at Rogers Centre. In four previous starts against Toronto this season, he is 2-2 with a 3.80 ERA. He has won his past two starts against the Blue Jays, May 16 and Aug. 9, both at Rogers Centre.

1B Brad Miller hit his 28th homer of the season in the seventh Monday in the Rays' 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays. He has two hits in his past 22 at-bats, both homers.

LHP Dana Eveland had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham on Monday. This is Eveland's third stint with the Rays. He was designated for assignment July 6, then had a 0.35 ERA in 18 appearances for Durham. Left-handed hitters are batting .387 against him this season. He has stranded all 13 of his inherited baserunners this season.

3B Evan Longoria hit his 32nd homer of the season in the seventh inning Monday in the Rays' 3-2 loss to the Blue Jays, snapping an 11-game homerless streak. He needs one more homer to tie his career high, set in 2009.

1B Logan Morrison (left wrist) was injured while swinging at a pitch in the fourth inning Sunday at Yankee Stadium and will return to St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday to be checked by a hand specialist. Morrison said his season is over.

1B/DH Logan Morrison appears to be out for the season after he injured his left wrist on a swing in the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. He is scheduled to return to St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday, and he will be examined by Dr. Doug Carlan, the Rays' hand specialist.