RHP Tyler Sturdevant, designated for assignment by the Rays on Monday, was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Tuesday. Sturdevant was 0-1 with a 3.93 ERA in 16 relief outings with the Rays this season. He was 3-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 34 relief outings with Durham.

2B Logan Forsythe was 0-for-5 with an RBI Tuesday in the 6-2 win over the Blue Jays to end a 10-game hit streak against Toronto. He was hitting .538 (21-for-39) against them during that span. He has 24 hits this season against the Blue Jays and is batting .400 (24-for-60). He also ended a five-game hitting streak Tuesday, during which he hit .300 (6-for-20).

LHP Drew Smyly starting Tuesday, it marked the 380th consecutive game in which the Rays' starter was under the age of 30, the longest current streak in the majors. The last Rays starter over the age of 30 was LHP Erik Bedard, 35, on July 3, 2014.

RHP Jake Odorizzi pitched seven innings to a no-decision Monday in the Rays' 3-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. It is a club record, surpassing the 14 no-decision starts by RHP Nathan Karns in 2015. Odorizzi allowed two innings Monday, the 11th no-decision this season in which he has allowed two or fewer earned runs.

RHP Alex Cobb will make his second start of September against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. It will be his third start since returning from Tommy John surgery. He allowed nine hits and four runs (three earned) in a no-decision against the New York Yankees on Thursday. He started against Toronto on Sept. 2 and also did not factor in the decision, allowing four hits and two runs in five innings. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA in five career starts against Toronto. He is 1-1 with a 5.56 ERA in two starts at Rogers Centre.