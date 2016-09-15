LHP Blake Snell will face the Orioles for the first time in his career Thursday when he starts the opener of a four-game series at Camden Yards. He has failed to complete four innings in three of his past four starts and in four of his past six. He is 2-4 with a 5.32 ERA in his past six starts. He lasted 2 2/3 innings, allowing six hits, three walks and three runs in a 7-5 loss to the Yankees on Friday.

2B Logan Forsythe went 2-for-5 with one RBI on Wednesday in the Rays' 8-1 win over the Blue Jays and finished the season series against Toronto with 26 hits. It was a club record for the most hits in a season against Toronto. He batted .400 (26-for-65) against the Blue Jays.

RHP Alex Cobb earned his first win since Sept. 23, 2014, against the Red Sox at Fenway Park when he pitched 6 2/3 innings in the Rays' 8-1 win over the Blue Jays on Wednesday. He allowed two hits and one run in his third start after returning from Tommy John surgery. "I'm really pleased with Alex Cobb, just the way he's come back," manager Kevin Cash said. "This is his third start. He continues to get better. The way he's around the zone and pitching to a game plan has been really, really impressive to watch. It just amazes me for a guy who's been off the mound that much how around the zone he is, able to hit spots with his pitches. I think he understands how far he's come back. He's probably very excited to get the win."

OF Corey Dickerson hit his 20th home run of the season in the sixth inning Wednesday in the Rays' 8-1 win over the Blue Jays. It accounted for two of his four RBIs in the game, which matched a season high. He went 3-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to eight games, his longest since Sept. 22, 2014-April 12, 2015. He has recorded multiple hits in six straight games, the first Rays player to do so since INF Asdrubal Cabrera, Aug. 2-8, 2015.

CF Kevin Kiermaier hit his 12th homer of the season in the fourth inning Wednesday to score two runs in the Rays' 8-1 win over the Blue Jays. He has hit four home runs over the past seven games.