LHP Blake Snell had an uneven outing against the Orioles on Thursday. The rookie allowed four runs on six hits with six strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings. "He's in unchartered territory with this month right here," manager Kevin Cash said. "But ultimately, we want him to be comfortable playing in September and another month after that if we are playing the way we are capable of next year."

1B Nick Franklin left the game Thursday against the Orioles in fourth inning with a left hamstring strain. His status for Friday is uncertain. Franklin went 0-for-3 and is batting .280. "He is day-to-day," manager Kevin Cash said.

RHP Chris Archer, who will start Friday against Baltimore, is trying to avoid a 20-loss season. Archer (8-18, 4.05) took a hard-luck loss in his previous outing when he allowed three runs on four hits over seven innings in a 5-1 loss to the Yankees. Archer is fourth in the American League with 217 strikeouts. He could possibly join the Angels' Nolan Ryan (1976) as the only two pitchers to lead the American League in both losses and strikeouts in the same season. "The New York game, that was an unbelievable start," Cash said. "He gave up back-to-back homers. I know you're going to lose games like that, and you have to prevent that from happening. We'll take that start from Arch for 35 of them."

DH Corey Dickerson went 1-for-4 Thursday against Baltimore and continues to show improvement, manager Kevin Cash said. "I think Corey has been fairly relaxed throughout the course of the year," Cash said. "He knows he can hit."

3B Evan Longoria tied a career high with his 33rd homer in a 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night. Longoria also had a season-high five RBIs. "You want to go out and put up good numbers every year," Longoria said. "Personally, it's been a nice year to go out and accomplish that. It doesn't really mean anything if we are not going to the playoffs."

1B/DH Logan Morrison (wrist) likely will not play again this season and he is still trying to determine if he needs surgery. Rays manager Kevin Cash said Thursday that Morrison was getting a second opinion on the injury.

