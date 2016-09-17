RHP Chris Archer has fared better in the second half of the season and continued pitching well Friday. He came into the game 8-18 but left with the lead. Archer allowed three runs on seven hits and kept the Orioles quiet much of the game. "I felt pretty good about how everything was working," Archer said. "Outside of two pitches that I didn't execute I felt pretty good about how everything was (going)."

OF Jaff Decker had his contract selected from Triple-A Durham by Tampa Bay on Friday.

1B Richie Shaffer came up with some firsts in Friday's game. He was recalled from Triple-A Durham last week and hit his first homer and drove in his first two runs of the season on a two-run blast in the second inning.

1B Brad Miller made his first start in left field this season on Friday as OF Nick Franklin is battling hamstring issues. Manager Kevin Cash said he still sees Miller as a first baseman, but his versatility helps the team. In fact, Cash said he'll probably play shortstop on Saturday.

CF Kevin Kiermaier has made numerous highlight-reel plays this year in center field. He nearly made another in this game, leaping to rob Orioles LF Hyun Soo Kim of a grand slam in the seventh. Kiermaier, though, couldn't hold on to the ball, which let a run in -- but saved three more. "I wish I had that play back again so I could make the catch but you know, in the heat of the moment, I'm happy that four runs didn't score right there," he said. "But I want to make that play and I didn't."

3B Evan Longoria keeps hurting the Orioles. He homered in the first inning for the second consecutive night (a two-run shot). The third baseman has 34 career homers versus Baltimore and the same number this season -- a career best and tying the team record for most homers in a season by a right-handed hitter set by Jose Canseco in 1999.

1B Logan Morrison (left wrist strain) will be getting a second opinion on his injury next week with surgery a possibility. He is now on the 60-day disabled list, being moved there Friday to make room for OF Jaff Decker, selected from Triple-A Durham.

