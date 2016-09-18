IF/OF Nick Franklin's left hamstring strain remains a day-to-day situation. He came out of Thursday's game in Baltimore with the injury and has not been back since.

1B Richie Shaffer spent most of this season in the minor leagues and said he focused on how to hit better in crucial situations. That's paid off in this series as Shaffer's already gotten one homer and three RBIs, including the tiebreaking double Saturday. "I had another opportunity with a guy in scoring position," Shaffer said. "It just came down to just being patient and trying to find a pitch that you know that you can handle."

SS Brad Miller stays busy at different positions. The Rays moved him back to shortstop, the 92nd game he's been there this year. He played his first game in left field Friday but also has played 27 games at first base.

RHP Matt Andriese might be finding his way again. He won Saturday for the second straight start after going nearly three months without a win, allowing two runs in 5 1/3 innings but pitching well, the way the Rays need him to throw. "He had nasty stuff going," Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash said. "You could tell from the side, a lot of stuff was bottoming out. The slider and the changeup kept those guys off balance."

3B Evan Longoria certainly finds success versus Baltimore RHP Chris Tillman. Longoria hit a solo homer in the sixth inning Saturday, the eighth he's hit versus Tillman in his career. It's also the third he's posted in this series and his 35th this season, setting a record for right-handed hitters in Tampa Bay. "I"d love to keep going (with homers)," Longoria said. "(Thirty-five) wasn't the number that I wrote down, so we've got plenty of games left, and I'm seeing the ball pretty well right now, and just trying to stay where I'm at mentally and physically."

SS Alexei Ramirez got the benefit of a scoring change on the final play of Saturday's game. He was originally awarded a single on the play that saw LF Mikie Mahtook thrown out at home to end the game, but the Orioles announced Saturday that ruling had been changed to a double.